German DAX Index opens lower after Russia launches military operations in Donbass
Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows the DAX index on a mobile phone screen outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. The German DAX Index opened lower on Thursday after Russia launched military operations in Donbass. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows the DAX index on a mobile phone screen outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. The German DAX Index opened lower on Thursday after Russia launched military operations in Donbass. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows the Bull and Bear sculptures outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. The German DAX Index opened lower on Thursday after Russia launched military operations in Donbass. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows the Bull and Bear sculptures outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. The German DAX Index opened lower on Thursday after Russia launched military operations in Donbass. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Embassy in Kiev prepares to bring back Chinese nationals amid escalating Ukraine-Russia crisis
- Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia
- NATO to step up presence in eastern part of alliance, not inside Ukraine
- Syrian gov't decides measures to overcome possible impact of Ukraine crisis
- Timeline: Development of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.