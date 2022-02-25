German DAX Index opens lower after Russia launches military operations in Donbass

Xinhua) 09:47, February 25, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows the DAX index on a mobile phone screen outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. The German DAX Index opened lower on Thursday after Russia launched military operations in Donbass. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2022 shows the Bull and Bear sculptures outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. The German DAX Index opened lower on Thursday after Russia launched military operations in Donbass. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

