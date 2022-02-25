China says it opposes 'any act of inciting war'

(People's Daily App) 11:00, February 25, 2022

China said on Thursday that it opposed any act of inciting war and has taken a responsible attitude from the very beginning to persuade all parties not to escalate tensions.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks in response to queries on the Ukraine issue at a press briefing in Beijing, noting that "China's actions are very responsible."

"We oppose any act of inciting war and China has taken a responsible attitude from the very beginning to persuade all parties not to escalate tensions and incite war," Hua said.

The US had been "continuously escalating tensions and inciting war" for some time, Hua said.

"In the past period, the US has sent at least 1.5 billion dollars' worth of over 1,000 tonnes of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine," She said. "At that time, if all the parties had promoted peace talks, reviewed the historical context of the Ukraine issue, respected and accommodated each other's security concerns, and resolved the issue in a reasonable, proper way for a soft landing of the situation, what would be happening now?"

