Chinese FM elaborates China's basic position on Ukrainian issue

Xinhua) 09:34, February 26, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday elaborated China's basic position on the Ukrainian issue.

He made these remarks and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine during his phone talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as well as Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron, respectively.

Wang expounded on China's basic position on the Ukrainian issue in the following five points.

First, China firmly stands for respecting and safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and earnestly abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, said Wang.

Secondly, China advocates the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, he said.

Thirdly, he said, "China has been following the evolution of the Ukrainian issue, and the present situation is something we do not want to see."

Fourth, the Chinese side supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

Fifth, China believes that the UN Security Council should play a constructive role in resolving the Ukrainian issue and that regional peace and stability as well as the security of all countries should be the priorities, he added.

