Chinese lawmakers review draft method for Macao to elect deputies to 14th NPC

Xinhua) 10:58, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Saturday deliberated a draft method for the Macao Special Administrative Region to elect deputies to the 14th NPC.

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered an explanatory speech on the draft at the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC.

