Saturday, March 05, 2022

China vows to keep foreign trade stable

March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will adopt a package of steps to stabilize foreign trade, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

