China upholds principle of houses for living in, not speculation

Xinhua) 10:31, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to uphold the principle that houses are for living in, not for speculation, and keep land costs, housing prices and market expectations stable to facilitate positive circulation and sound development in the real estate sector, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

