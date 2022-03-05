Home>>
China upholds principle of houses for living in, not speculation
(Xinhua) 10:31, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to uphold the principle that houses are for living in, not for speculation, and keep land costs, housing prices and market expectations stable to facilitate positive circulation and sound development in the real estate sector, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese lawmakers review draft amendment to organic law
- China to encourage foreign investment into broader range of sectors
- China to continue innovation-driven development strategy
- China to strengthen cyber security, data security, personal information protection
- China to pursue higher-standard opening up
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.