Minister interviewed via video link after opening meeting of 5th session of 13th NPC

Xinhua) 12:15, March 05, 2022

He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, attends an interview via video link after the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Minister of Finance Liu Kun attends an interview via video link after the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

