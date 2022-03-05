Home>>
Minister interviewed via video link after opening meeting of 5th session of 13th NPC
(Xinhua) 12:15, March 05, 2022
He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, attends an interview via video link after the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Minister of Finance Liu Kun attends an interview via video link after the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, attends an interview via video link after the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese lawmakers review draft method for Hong Kong to elect deputies to 14th NPC
- Chinese lawmakers review draft method for Macao to elect deputies to 14th NPC
- China firmly opposes separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," foreign interference
- China to make most of Beijing Winter Olympics legacy
- Chinese lawmakers review draft decision on electoral rules for 14th NPC
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.