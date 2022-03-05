Home>>
Chinese lawmakers review draft method for Hong Kong to elect deputies to 14th NPC
(Xinhua) 10:58, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Saturday deliberated a draft method for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to elect deputies to the 14th NPC.
Wang Chen, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered an explanatory speech on the draft at the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC.
