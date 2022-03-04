China's anti-foreign sanctions law "defensive measure" to counter containment, oppression: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:13, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law is a defensive measure to counter containment and oppression, and is essentially different from the unilateral sanctions pursued by some countries, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, said Friday.

Noting that it is a common practice in many countries to respond to foreign sanctions, interference and long-arm jurisdiction through legislation, Zhang told a press conference that the law is a special one with "countering" being an outstanding feature.

Facing bullying including arbitrary sanctions, China resorts to legal means to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests and protect the legitimate rights and interests of its people and institutions, Zhang said.

"China does not seek to provoke trouble, nor will it cringe should any trouble come its way," he said.

Zhang said it has been China's consistent position to develop friendly relations with other countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

"We all along stand against hegemony and power politics," he added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)