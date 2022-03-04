China's economic recovery helps stabilize employment: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:59, March 04, 2022

Overseas returnees search for job opportunities at a job fair during the 19th Conference on International Exchange of Professionals (CIEP) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's continued economic recovery and robust growth in new industries and business models will help stabilize employment by creating more jobs, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) said Thursday.

China takes employment as a high priority and has rolled out policies and measures accordingly, Guo Weimin said when answering questions at a press conference.

Members of the CPPCC National Committee have advised that special attention be paid to key groups, such as university graduates, migrant workers and people with difficulties, calling for targeted assistance to these groups, Guo said.

Specifically, the authorities should provide more career opportunities and guidance for university graduates, promote vocational training for migrant workers and rural residents who have shaken off poverty, and strengthen the protection of employees' rights and interests, said the spokesperson.

Guo added the CPPCC National Committee will continue to prioritize employment issues in its consultations this year to offer more solutions and forge consensus.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)