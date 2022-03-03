Home>>
China's sound economic fundamentals unchanged: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 15:45, March 03, 2022
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's long-term economic fundamentals remain sound and unchanged, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.