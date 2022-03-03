Languages

Thursday, March 03, 2022

China's sound economic fundamentals unchanged: spokesperson

(Xinhua) 15:45, March 03, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's long-term economic fundamentals remain sound and unchanged, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday. 

