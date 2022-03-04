Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 4

Xinhua) 09:35, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Friday.

-- At 3 p.m., the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold its opening meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

-- Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, will deliver a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

-- A preparatory meeting for the NPC session will be held to elect the session's presidium and secretary-general, and vote on a draft agenda of the session.

-- Presidium of the fifth session of the 13th NPC will hold its first meeting.

-- The spokesperson for the NPC session will give a press conference at noon.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)