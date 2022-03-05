Site formation for mainland-aid isolation, treatment facilities to be completed in Hong Kong in 2 days

Staff members register information for citizens at Tai Hing Estate in Tuen Mun, south China's Hong Kong, March 4, 2022. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reported 52,523 new COVID-19 cases and 136 deaths on Friday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

HONG KONG, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Friday that the site formation for the community isolation and treatment facilities located in the Lok Ma Chau Loop area is expected to be completed in two days.

With the support of the Chinese mainland, a hospital for emergency use and community isolation and treatment facilities, which provide 1,000 and 10,000 beds, respectively, will be built at the Lok Ma Chau Loop area located at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen border.

The site was originally allocated for the innovation and technology industry's supporting facilities before being temporarily converted for the isolation and treatment facilities, according to China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), the construction contractor responsible for the advance work of the project.

To increase the number of community isolation and treatment facilities in Hong Kong within a short period of time, the HKSAR government has announced earlier that relevant construction works would be carried out at nine locations with the full support of the central government.

Temporary bridges will be built in the boundary area of the Lok Ma Chau Loop connecting to the Shenzhen boundary to allow point-to-point conveyance of construction personnel and materials between the fenced-off works site at the Lok Ma Chau Loop and the Shenzhen boundary in the shortest time, a government spokesperson said.

The HKSAR reported 52,523 new COVID-19 cases and 136 deaths on Friday, official data showed.

