Infections of Omicron subvariant double every week in U.S.: CDC data

Xinhua) 08:17, March 05, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Cases of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant are doubling in the United States every week, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The BA.2 variant was responsible for 8.3 percent of coronavirus infections in the country in the week ending Feb. 26, according to the CDC estimates.

The data was up from 4.4 percent the week prior, and 2 percent two weeks before.

Health experts have raised concerns that the relaxation of mitigation measures like mask and vaccination mandates in most of the country may lead to rise in cases and hospitalizations, and give the subvariant an extra advantage as it spreads in the country.

