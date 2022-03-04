Home>>
Irish president tests positive for COVID-19
(Xinhua) 22:00, March 04, 2022
DUBLIN, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins have tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement from the Presidency of Ireland on Friday.
The statement said that both President and his wife displayed mild COVID-19 symptoms on Friday morning and have taken antigen tests which turned out positive.
They will be isolating for the next seven days, said the statement, adding that the president, while isolating, is continuing to work from home.
