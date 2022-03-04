China's anti-pandemic approach helps stabilize global industrial, supply chains: spokesperson

Photo taken on Jan. 2, 2021 shows the light show at the Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's dynamic zero-COVID policy has helped keep the operation of the global industrial and supply chains basically stable, a spokesperson said Thursday.

"Recently some public opinion overseas has suggested that China's anti-COVID-19 approach has affected the global industrial and supply chains, which I think is incorrect," Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, told a press conference.

"It is precisely because China has adopted a correct epidemic prevention policy that we've taken the lead in restoring economic growth and ensuring the basic stability of the global industrial and supply chains," Guo said.

He added that both the scale of China's foreign trade and its share of the international market reached record highs in 2021, which injected strong impetus into the global economic and trade recovery.

