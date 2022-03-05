Majority of U.S. children infected with COVID-19: media

Xinhua) 08:17, March 05, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Xinhua) -- A study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the majority of children in the United States have been infected with COVID-19, The Washington Post reported.

More than 140 million Americans have had the coronavirus, according to the CDC estimates from blood tests that reveal antibodies from infection.

The estimates show that about 43 percent of Americans have been infected by the virus, the newspaper said in a recent report.

Infection rates are much higher for children and younger adults, the study found. It estimated that 58 percent of children up to age 11 have antibodies from natural infection, along with the same share of children ages 12 to 17, said the report.

