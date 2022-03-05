Home>>
China to make most of Beijing Winter Olympics legacy
(Xinhua) 10:45, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will make the most of the legacy of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to enrich people's intellectual and cultural lives, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
