Chinese lawmakers review draft decision on electoral rules for 14th NPC

Xinhua) 10:41, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Saturday deliberated a draft decision on the number of deputies to the 14th NPC and their election.

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered an explanatory speech on the draft at the opening meeting of the fifth annual session of the 13th NPC.

