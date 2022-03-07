Xi extends greetings to women ahead of Int'l Women's Day

Xinhua) 08:11, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of the International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings when he participated in a joint group meeting at the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body.

