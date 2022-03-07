Home>>
Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
(Xinhua) 15:06, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed three new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Monday.
Lu Kang was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, replacing Xiao Qian.
He Rulong was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Iceland, replacing Jin Zhijian.
Xiao Qian was appointed ambassador to the Commonwealth of Australia, replacing Cheng Jingye.
