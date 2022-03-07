We Are China

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 15:06, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed three new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Monday.

Lu Kang was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, replacing Xiao Qian.

He Rulong was appointed ambassador to the Republic of Iceland, replacing Jin Zhijian.

Xiao Qian was appointed ambassador to the Commonwealth of Australia, replacing Cheng Jingye.

