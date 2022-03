Pakistan marks Republic Day with military parade

Xinhua) 08:24, March 24, 2022

Pakistani jets perform during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2022. Pakistan Day, also known as the Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani fighter jets perform during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2022. Pakistan Day, also known as the Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A Pakistani fighter jet performs during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2022. Pakistan Day, also known as the Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A Pakistani jet performs during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2022. Pakistan Day, also known as the Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani jets perform during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2022. Pakistan Day, also known as the Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani jets perform during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2022. Pakistan Day, also known as the Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani jets perform during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2022. Pakistan Day, also known as the Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Parachutists perform during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2022. Pakistan Day, also known as the Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Pakistani jets perform during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan on March 23, 2022. Pakistan Day, also known as the Pakistan Resolution Day or Republic Day, is celebrated annually on March 23. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)