Pakistan, China vow to push for more achievements in practical cooperation

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here on Tuesday, pledging to push for more achievements in practical cooperation in all fields between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Pakistani prime minister spoke highly of the increasingly closer communication and exchanges between the two countries and expressed his willingness to work with China to promote cooperation in all fields so as to make more achievements.

The iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China is not only the decision made by the two governments, but also the choice of the two peoples, the prime minister said.

He noted that the cooperation between Pakistan and China has provided positive energy for both sides and the world, and the Pakistani side is full of confidence in the future development of the bilateral ties.

For his part, Wang said that the China-Pakistan friendship is time-tested and rock-solid. The two sides have always understood and supported each other, and stood firmly together.

The Chinese side appreciates Pakistan for giving priority to development, and stands ready to provide Pakistan with assistance within its capacity to help it overcome difficulties and restore economy, and to promote practical cooperation in all fields between the two sides to make more achievements, Wang said.

China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan to help expand employment and accelerate industrialization in Pakistan, Wang noted.

The two sides spoke highly of the strategic significance of China-Pakistan relations, saying that in face of the turbulent international situation, China and Pakistan should further strengthen unity and cooperation and continue to play a stabilizing role in the region and the world at large.

The two sides fully recognized the positive role of the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan foreign ministers' meeting and the foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

The Pakistani prime minister stressed that the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan cooperation is conducive to the stability in Afghanistan and helps Afghanistan play a pivotal role in regional connectivity.

The Pakistani side is ready to work with China to pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and push for the extention of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, he added.

The two sides exchanged views on the Ukraine issue, saying that Ukraine should become a bridge between the East and the West, not a frontline for major power rivalry.

Noting that efforts should be made to prevent spillover of the Ukraine crisis, the two sides agreed that the United States, Europe and NATO should have dialogue with Russia, and set up a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture based on the principle of indivisible security.

