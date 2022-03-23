China willing to elevate solidarity, friendship, cooperation with Islamic world to new level: Chinese FM

March 23, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd R) meets with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha (1st L) in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday that China stands ready to elevate the solidarity, friendship and cooperation with the Islamic world to a new level.

Wang made the remarks while meeting with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, where Wang attended the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC.

China and the Islamic world shared a long tradition of relations, and the two sides supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests, Wang said.

He said China is willing to take attending the session as an opportunity to elevate the solidarity, friendship and cooperation with Islamic countries to a new level.

Wang said the OIC, which represents the Islamic countries' solidarity and independence, serves as a bridge for the development of the relations between China and Islamic countries.

China supports Islamic countries' safeguarding sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity as well as exploring a development path suited to the national conditions, and China will continue to firmly stand together with all Islamic countries, Wang said.

He said China will provide an additional 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Islamic countries and support the OIC's member countries in Africa fighting against the pandemic.

Wang also said that China will enhance bilateral cooperation in the education and training sector, and jointly hold the fifth seminar of the Chinese and Islamic civilization dialogue.

Taha welcomed Wang on behalf of the OIC's more than 50 member countries, saying Wang's attending the session will further boost bilateral relations.

Taha said the Islamic world appreciated China's efforts in helping Islamic countries fight the pandemic, providing assistance to least developed Islamic countries and the Islamic Development Bank, offering training to thousands of students from Islamic countries in Africa, and helping Africa enhance capacity for independent development.

Taha said Islamic countries hope to enhance dialogue and communication with China, promote mutual understanding and work together to meet challenges.

The two sides also exchanged views on Palestine and Afghanistan, among other issues.

In his meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Wang said China and Egypt enjoy profound friendship and solid mutual trust.

Last year, two-way trade between China and Egypt increased by 37 percent despite the pandemic, which fully demonstrates the highly complementary nature of the two economies, Wang said.

The two countries have worked together to build Africa's first production line of COVID-19 vaccines, which demonstrated their traditional friendship and enriched the concept of their comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.

China has always viewed relations with Egypt as a diplomatic priority in the Middle East and Africa, he added.

For his part, Shoukry said Egypt will host the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the end of this year.

Egypt attaches great importance to China's crucial role and contribution and looks forward to strengthening coordination and cooperation with China in helping developing countries achieve their greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, he said.

Wang said China has always taken part in the global action on climate change with a responsible attitude and has made important contributions to reaching the Paris Agreement.

China supports Egypt in making COP27 a success and ensuring that the global response to climate change moves in the right direction, Wang added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue and agreed to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and commit themselves to a comprehensive solution to the current crisis.

Shoukry said Egypt opposes some countries putting pressure on China and stands for strengthening cooperation rather than exacerbating conflicts.

In a meeting with Somali Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, Wang said Somalia is an important country in the Horn of Africa. China supports various parties in Somalia to strengthen their coordination, and is willing to continue to contribute to peace, stability and development in Somalia, Wang said.

China stands ready to continue to contribute its wisdom and strength to peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, Wang added.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd R) meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (2nd L) in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with Somali Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Chao)

