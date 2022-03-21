Chinese FM holds talks with Algerian, Tanzanian counterparts

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday held talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra and Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula.

When holding talks with Lamamra, who is paying a visit to China, Wang said that apart from certain countries that are preoccupied with geographical games, there are many countries like China and Algeria that have long histories and favor peace and justice.

He called on such countries to join hands and enhance unity and coordination to promote the process of democracy in international relations.

Lamamra said that Algeria appreciates China's position on the Ukraine crisis and believes that China's approach, which stands for international fairness and justice, and eyes the promotion of peace, stability and security, is right and promising.

When holding talks with Mulamula via video link, Wang noted that the China-Tanzania friendship has taken root in people's hearts. He said China is willing to view its relations with Tanzania from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Wang said that China stands ready to continue to deepen comprehensive cooperative partnership with Tanzania and make greater contributions to Africa's self-reliant development capabilities.

Mulamula, who is paying a virtual visit to China, said that Tanzania is committed to building its relations with China into a new benchmark for Africa-China ties.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Tanzanian Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula via video link in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

