Chinese FM meets with secretary-general of SCO

Xinhua) 08:43, March 18, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary-General Zhang Ming in Beijing, capital of China, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary-General Zhang Ming in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang congratulated Zhang Ming on his assumption of office and spoke highly of the SCO's achievements since its establishment.

In the face of the impact of the Ukraine crisis, the SCO should play a more active role in maintaining regional and even global security and stability, Wang said, calling for the "Shanghai Spirit" to be vigorously carried forward, along with a deepening of the solidarity and cooperation of member states, and the active practice of the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Wang also called for resolute opposition to a return to the Cold War mentality, creating camp confrontation and illegal unilateral sanctions, adding that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be respected to safeguard international fairness and justice.

As the host country, China will as always support the work of the secretary-general and the SCO secretariat, Wang said.

Pledging to make due contributions to the development of the SCO, Zhang said the organization is paying close attention to the situation in Ukraine and hopes for restoring peace and shared security as soon as possible and achieving lasting peace and stability in the world.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)