Chinese FM hold phone talks with Spanish counterpart

Xinhua) 08:31, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday held a phone conversation with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares.

During their conversation, Albares congratulated China on its successful holding of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and the two sides exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine.

Albares expressed his hope that the conflict in Ukraine will be put to an end as soon as possible through dialogue and diplomatic means and China will play an active role in promoting peace.

Some forces have been constantly smearing China's objective and just position on the Ukraine issue and creating disinformation, Wang warned, adding that the Chinese side will continue to play a constructive role in the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis on multilateral occasions.

The Ukraine crisis is the result of the accumulation and intensification of security frictions in Europe over the years, Wang said.

He added that the Chinese side encourages Russia and Ukraine to achieve a ceasefire through peace talks, and expressed his hope that Europe and Russia will launch dialogue and negotiations on an equal basis, and find reasonable solutions to their security concerns, so as to set up a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)