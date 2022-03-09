Chinese, Pakistani FMs hold phone talks

March 09, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the latter's request.

Wang strongly condemned the recent serious terrorist attack in Peshawar city, Pakistan, and once again expressed sincere condolences to Pakistan, saying that China firmly supports Pakistan's efforts to fight terrorism and safeguard national security and stability.

During Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China and attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, the leaders of China and Pakistan communicated in depth on overall and strategic issues, drawing a blueprint and specifying the direction for the future of bilateral relations, said Wang.

China looks forward to working with Pakistan to push forward the implementation of the consensus reached between the leaders of the two sides, deepen strategic mutual trust and cooperation, and join hands to cope with global and regional changes of situation, he said.

For his part, Qureshi congratulated China on overcoming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully holding the Beijing Winter Olympics, adding that the Pakistan-China friendship is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, as well as the guarantee of regional peace and stability.

The Pakistani side stands ready to work with China to implement the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, further deepen bilateral cooperation, and safeguard the common interest of developing countries, he said.

The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. Wang expounded on China's principles and positions. Qureshi said that Pakistan calls on Russia and Ukraine to resolve their disputes through dialogue and diplomatic means as soon as possible, and strive to avoid further escalation of the situation.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Afghan issue and agreed to strengthen communication and coordination, and leverage the unique strengths and roles of neighboring countries in a bid to make positive contributions to peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

