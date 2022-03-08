Chinese FM lauds China-Indonesia relationship

Xinhua) 09:29, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The China-Indonesia relationship has set an example of mutually beneficial cooperation between countries in the region and a model of strength through unity between developing countries, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

China has provided 290 million doses of vaccines to Indonesia so far, more than any other country in the world, Wang said, adding that trade between the two countries grew nearly 60 percent year on year in 2021.

Going forward, China will deepen cooperation with Indonesia to ensure that Indonesia becomes a vaccine production hub in the region, he said.

Wang said that China will also work for the early completion and operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway to further boost Indonesia's post-COVID development and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

This year, Indonesia will host the G20 summit and China will provide support, Wang said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)