Chinese FM holds phone conversation with top EU diplomat

Xinhua) 08:42, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell, the European Union (EU)'s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

During their phone conversation, Borrell briefed the EU side's views and positions on the current situation in Ukraine, saying the most important thing at present is to cease fire and avoid further massive casualties.

The EU supports solving the issue through negotiations, he said.

Noting that China is a peace-loving country, he said he hopes the Chinese side can play its role in encouraging and bringing about a ceasefire, and in pushing the parties concerned to set foot on a path of negotiations and political settlement.

For his part, Wang said China laments the fact that the situation in Ukraine has come to this stage, adding that sanctions will not solve problems, and that escalating sanctions will only further complicate and amplify the situation.

The top priority now is to avoid a humanitarian crisis, Wang said, adding that China has publicly put forth a six-point initiative on preventing a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, mainly aimed at promoting synergy among the international community to avoid further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Wang said that Russia and Ukraine should be encouraged to hold peace talks, and that the Chinese side has advocated dialogue from the very start.

He said he hopes that the international community can support Russia and Ukraine to have sincere negotiations, which should not only continue in the future, but also lead to ceasefire, end of conflicts, and peace.

China is willing to continuously play a constructive role within its ability in de-escalating the situation, Wang said, adding he hopes the EU side will have comprehensive and sincere dialogue with Russia in the future on European security issues, and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism in accordance with the "indivisibility of security" principle.

Under the current circumstance, China and the EU, as two major forces in the world, should work together to make good preparations for the China-EU Summit, so as to send a positive signal to the world, Wang said.

Borrell said that the EU side stands ready to work with China to jointly push forward the further development of EU-China ties.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)