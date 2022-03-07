Languages

Monday, March 07, 2022

China honors commitment to cooperation with Africa: FM

(Xinhua) 16:47, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China honors its commitment to cooperation with Africa and never makes empty promises, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday. 

