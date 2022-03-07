Home>>
China honors commitment to cooperation with Africa: FM
(Xinhua) 16:47, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China honors its commitment to cooperation with Africa and never makes empty promises, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China ready to contribute to peace, stability in Afghanistan: FM
- China fully confident in conclusion of Code of Conduct in South China Sea: FM
- Middle East people should have all power to maintain own security, development: FM
- Economic globalization not to be stopped by geopolitical competition: FM
- China, India should be partners rather than rivals: FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.