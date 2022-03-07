Economic globalization not to be stopped by geopolitical competition: FM

March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Economic globalization is the trend of the times, and like it or not, it is here to stay and not to be stopped by geopolitical competition, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

