Monday, March 07, 2022

China pledges continued constructive role in solving Korean Peninsula issue: FM

(Xinhua) 16:06, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to play a constructive role in helping promote political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday. 

