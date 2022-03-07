Home>>
China-ASEAN ties most dynamic model of regional cooperation: FM
(Xinhua) 16:00, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have become the most dynamic and promising model of regional cooperation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
