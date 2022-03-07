Languages

Monday, March 07, 2022

Construction of Belt and Road enjoys sound momentum: FM

(Xinhua) 15:40, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The joint construction of the Belt and Road has maintained a sound momentum despite shocks from factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday. 

