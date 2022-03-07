Home>>
Construction of Belt and Road enjoys sound momentum: FM
(Xinhua) 15:40, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The joint construction of the Belt and Road has maintained a sound momentum despite shocks from factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Europe cooperation to add stability to turbulent world: FM
- China calls for unity, cooperation under multilateralism: FM
- China Red Cross Society to provide emergency humanitarian aid for Ukraine
- Chinese FM urges bringing China-U.S. relations back on right track
- Highlights from news conference of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.