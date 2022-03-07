Home>>
China calls for unity, cooperation under multilateralism: FM
(Xinhua) 15:32, March 07, 2022
BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The right way forward lies in greater solidarity and cooperation under the banner of multilateralism and joint efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
