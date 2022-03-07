Languages

Archive

Monday, March 07, 2022

Home>>

China thanks countries for support in evacuating nationals from Ukraine: FM

(Xinhua) 15:26, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China thanks those countries that have offered friendly and valuable support in evacuating Chinese nationals from Ukraine, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday. 

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories