Monday, March 07, 2022

Beijing Winter Olympics creates light of unity, cooperation: Chinese FM

(Xinhua) 15:16, March 07, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Winter Olympics has created the light of unity and cooperation for humanity, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. 

