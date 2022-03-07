Chinese FM meets press on foreign policy, relations

Xinhua) 15:05, March 07, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a press conference Monday afternoon on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

Wang is expected to answer questions of journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policy and foreign relations.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Journalists attend a press conference held by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi via video link in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. Wang answered questions of journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policy and foreign relations during the press conference on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)