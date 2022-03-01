Chinese FM calls for bringing China-U.S. ties back on right track

Xinhua) 09:10, March 01, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Key consensus reached by Chinese and U.S. presidents last November should be implemented to bring the China-U.S. relations back on the right track at an early date, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang made the remarks in a video speech at a gathering held online and offline to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the issuance of the Shanghai Communique, a historic document that became the political foundation for China and the United States to establish diplomatic ties.

During the virtual meeting with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in November, President Xi Jinping put forward the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, clarifying the framework for future development of China-U.S. relations. President Biden responded positively, Wang said.

Wang also mentioned the remarks made by Biden that the United States does not seek a "new Cold War," does not seek to change China's system, does not support "Taiwan independence," and has no intention to have a conflict with China. Biden had also said the revitalization of the U.S. alliances is not anti-China.

The important consensus reached by the two heads of state is not only a continuation of historical experience, but also development and innovation that conform to the trend of the times, Wang said.

He called on the U.S. side to adhere to the one-China principle and consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations.

He also called for mutual respect in keeping the correct direction of bilateral ties, and adherence to the principle of win-win cooperation to promote the development and prosperity of the two countries.

The two countries should shoulder their respective responsibilities as major countries and provide the international community with more public goods, Wang said.

