Chinese FM urges sound development of global human rights

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a speech on Monday calling on the international community to uphold equity and justice to promote the sound development of the global human rights cause.

Wang issued his call at the high-level segment of the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which he attended via video link.

He said that ensuring the full enjoyment of human rights by all is an unremitting pursuit of humanity, while protecting human rights is the shared cause of all countries.

China believes that all parties should act as true practitioners of human rights, staunch guardians of people's interests, positive contributors to common development, and firm defenders of equity and justice, said Wang.

Wang noted that respecting and protecting human rights is the unremitting pursuit of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and China will continue to steadfastly pursue a human rights development path that meets the trend of the times and suits its national conditions.

"We will continue to uphold a human rights philosophy that puts people front and center, develop the whole-process people's democracy, promote common prosperity for all, and safeguard the human rights of the Chinese people at a higher level," said Wang.

China will continue to take an active part in UN human rights endeavors by making China's voice heard and contributing China's part to this worthy cause, he added.

Wang refuted false information about the affairs of China's Xinjiang and Hong Kong, saying they had been hyped up with ulterior motives, and adding that China is ready to engage in human rights exchanges and cooperation with all countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

"We do not accept self-styled 'lecturers' on human rights and reject stoking bloc confrontation in the name of human rights," said the foreign minister.

