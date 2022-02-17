Home>>
China: Spreading false information helpless to solve Ukraine situation
(CGTN) 17:06, February 17, 2022
Spreading false information will not help resolve the situation between Russia and Ukraine, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday.
China supported all efforts in line with the direction and spirit of the Minsk agreements, Wang added.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
