Home>>
U.S. impedes dialogue by hyping Ukraine war threat: FM spokesperson
(Ecns.cn) 15:56, February 17, 2022
War threat hyped up by the U.S. has gravely impacted the economy, social stability and people's lives in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, adding that it has also added obstacles to advancing dialogue and negotiation between parties concerned.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China says war threat hyped up by U.S. fuels Ukraine crisis
- Chinese, Sri Lankan FMs exchange congratulations on 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Chinese, Iranian FMs talk over phone
- Chinese, Mongolian FMs hold phone call on bilateral ties
- Chinese, Tongan FMs hold phone call on emergency aids after volcanic eruptions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.