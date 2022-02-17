U.S. impedes dialogue by hyping Ukraine war threat: FM spokesperson

Ecns.cn) 15:56, February 17, 2022

War threat hyped up by the U.S. has gravely impacted the economy, social stability and people's lives in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, adding that it has also added obstacles to advancing dialogue and negotiation between parties concerned.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)