Chinese, Tongan FMs hold phone call on emergency aids after volcanic eruptions

Residents clear ashes and rubbles from a road in Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga. (Photo by Marian Kupu/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his counterpart of the Kingdom of Tonga, Fekitamoeloa Katoa 'Utoikamanu, over the recent volcanic eruptions.

Wang said that since the volcano erupted in Tonga on Jan. 15, the Chinese government has paid close attention to it and the Chinese people have sympathized with the Tongan people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping immediately sent a message of sympathy to King of Tonga, and China promptly delivered aids to Tonga, becoming one of the first countries in the world to provide assistance for the South Pacific island country, Wang said.

A vessel carrying the emergency aid from China to Tonga is to set off at a port in Suva's Walu Bay, Fiji, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

As a good friend and partner of Tonga, China is willing to stand firmly with the Tongan people at this difficult moment, he said, adding that the emergency supplies purchased by China in Fiji will arrive in Tonga Thursday, and more Chinese assistance is on the way.

China has allocated disaster relief supplies and equipment to the country according to the needs of Tonga, such as drinking water, food, generators, water pumps, first aid kits, prefab houses and tractors, Wang said.

Some of the relief supplies will be delivered by Chinese military aircraft Thursday morning, while the rest will be shipped by Chinese warships, he said, noting that the two sides should make a smooth handover and deliver the aids to most-needed places in Tonga in time.

Wang said that the Chinese government is very concerned about Chinese citizens and institutions in Tonga, and hopes and believes that the Tongan government will guarantee their safety.

It is believed that under the leadership of the King and government of Tonga, the country will surely overcome this natural disaster as soon as possible, he said.

A vessel carrying the emergency aid from China to Tonga sets off at a port in Suva's Walu Bay, Fiji, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

Noting that the international community has extended a helping hand to Tonga, Wang said that China stands ready to work with all willing countries to give full play to each other's respective strengths and foster international synergy to help Tonga rebuild its home.

For her part, 'Utoikamanu said that China responded at once and was one of the first countries in the world to provide emergency and disaster relief supplies for Tonga after the volcano erupted 11 days ago.

She expressed heartfelt thanks to China for its assistance on behalf of the Tongan government and people.

The Tongan side will closely coordinate with China on the delivery, storage and distribution of relief supplies to ensure that they reach those most in need as quickly as possible, 'Utoikamanu said.

China is the largest developing country in the world as well as one of Tonga's largest development partners, the minister said, expressing her gratitude to China for its strong support in the country's post-disaster reconstruction.

Tonga highly values its friendship and cooperation with China, and will continue to work with China to push for new progress in bilateral ties, she said, wishing all the best for the Chinese New Year.

