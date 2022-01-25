China's aid to Tonga ready for delivery

Xinhua) 08:30, January 25, 2022

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A batch of disaster-relief supplies from Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province was ready to be dispatched to tsunami-hit Tonga on Monday, according to the local foreign affairs office.

The supplies by the China-Pacific Island Countries Reserve of Emergency Supplies (Guangdong) include drinking water, canned meat, masks, gloves, tents, and walkie-talkies.

On the cartons, people wrote down encouraging messages in Chinese, Tongan, and English, like -- "We are one under the same sun," which demonstrates the shared destiny and special friendship in hard times.

Guangdong Province and Tonga have maintained close contact over the years with frequent cultural exchanges, and economic and trade cooperation, according to Li Hongzhi, an official of the local foreign affairs office that works closely with the Chinese foreign ministry for the information about needs of the Tongan people after the volcanic eruptions.

Also, the Food and Strategic Reserves Administration of Guangdong Province immediately launched an emergency plan at short notice, contacted the manufacturers and warehouses for preparation.

"Suppliers have been very active and enthusiastic. We've been working overtime recently to prepare supplies," said Wang Chunming, an administration official.

More supplies will be delivered in batches under the guidance of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, covering daily necessities, epidemic prevention supplies, and means of production, according to Wang.

