Xi extends sympathies to King of Tonga over volcanic eruption

Xinhua) 08:21, January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of sympathy to King of Tonga Tupou VI over the grave disaster caused by the recent volcanic eruption in the South Pacific island country.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn about the volcanic eruption and the resulting tsunami and other grave disasters, which have caused heavy losses.

Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, extended sincere sympathies to the Tongan government and people.

China and Tonga are comprehensive strategic partners who support and help each other, Xi said, adding that China stands ready to provide as much support as its capacity allows for Tonga to help the Tongan people prevail over the disasters and rebuild their homes.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of sympathy to Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)