China moving fast to aid Tonga: FM

(People's Daily App) 17:26, January 25, 2022

China will provide three more rounds of emergency assistance to Tonga, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

"We will send a second batch of relief supplies worth 20 million yuan ($3.2 million)," Zhao said.

He made a commitment that China would deliver the supplies to Tonga as soon as possible.

"Second, we will provide another batch of emergency humanitarian aid in cash," the spokesperson said.

Zhao said thirdly China has assembled supplies worth 1 million yuan through its embassy in Fiji. "The emergency supplies include drinking water, emergency food, generators, water pumps and chainsaws, and have been shipped to Tonga today," Zhao said.

"In light of the disaster situation and Tonga's needs, China will continue to provide every possible assistance for Tonga's relief efforts and post-disaster reconstruction," he said.

(Cover image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

