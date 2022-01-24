China ships relief supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga

Xinhua) 13:06, January 24, 2022

SUVA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China shipped relief supplies worth 1 million yuan (157,900 U.S. dollars) on Monday from Fiji to Tonga, which has suffered heavy damage from the recent volcanic eruptions and tsunami.

A ceremony was held at a port in Suva's Walu Bay to see off two vessels of China National Fisheries (Group) Corporation carrying the urgent supplies.

According to Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo, most of the relief supplies, including drinking water, food, electric generators, water pumps, electric saws, personnel protective equipments and medical supplies, have been raised by the Chinese Embassy in Fiji and the remaining was donated by the Chinese enterprises in Fiji.

