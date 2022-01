In pics: beach resort hit by tsunami on outskirts of Nuku'alofa, Tonga

Xinhua) 08:21, January 21, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2022 shows a beach resort hit by tsunami on the outskirts of Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga. On Jan. 14-15, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga erupted violently, triggering tsunami in Tonga. (Ha'atafu Beach Resort/Handout via Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2022 shows a beach resort hit by tsunami on the outskirts of Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga. On Jan. 14-15, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga erupted violently, triggering tsunami in Tonga. (Ha'atafu Beach Resort/Handout via Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 19, 2022 shows a beach resort hit by tsunami on the outskirts of Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga. On Jan. 14-15, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga erupted violently, triggering tsunami in Tonga. (Ha'atafu Beach Resort/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)