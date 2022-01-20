In Pics: A look at Tonga after volcano eruption

Xinhua) 11:10, January 20, 2022

People work to clear ash and rubble from a road in Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo by Marian Kupu/Xinhua)

NUKU'ALOFA, Jan.22 (Xinhua)-- The eruptions of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga have a significant impact on the South Pacific island country, especially its capital Nuku'alofa.

Saturday's eruption affects 84,000 people, or 80 percent of the population, The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. The casualty count remains at three dead and an unknown number of people injured.

While 90 percent of electricity on Tongatapu is back up, volcanic ash blocks runways at the international airport at Nuku'alofa, the capital city. They are expected to be cleared by Thursday local time, said OCHA.

Domestic phone service operates only within Tongatapu and 'Eua islands.

People work to clear ash and rubble in Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo by Marian Kupu/Xinhua)

A collapsed house is seen after tsunami hit Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua)

A collapsed house is seen after tsunami hit Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the scene of Nuku'alofa after tsunami in Tonga. (Xinhua)

People work to clear ash and rubble in Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo by Marian Kupu/Xinhua)

People work to clear ash and rubble in Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo by Marian Kupu/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows a car covered by volcanic ash in Nuku'alofa in Tonga. (Photo by Marian Kupu/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows the road covered by volcanic ash in Nuku'alofa in Tonga. (Photo by Marian Kupu/Xinhua)

